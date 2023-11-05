Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa gets brutally honest about his self-inflicted blunder that doomed Miami's comeback attempt against the Chiefs.

The Miami Dolphins lost a heartbreaker to the Kansas City Chiefs in their matchup in Germany. However, it wasn't for a lack of effort in the second half from Tua Tagovailoa and his teammates.

Ultimately, the game ended on a bad fumble from Tagovailoa on fourth down. It completely ruined the Dolphins' comeback attempt against the Chiefs. During the postgame presser, Tua Tagovailoa was asked about that final play. The star quarterback only had himself to blame, per Zak Keefer of The Athletic.

“I'm always going to blame myself. Can't have that happen. Can't have a game end like that.”

Maybe the ball was snapped sooner than Tagovailoa was expecting. Or perhaps he just straight-up mishandled the whole play. Regardless, it's usually a good sign of leadership for the quarterback to take the full blame.

But that still doesn't erase the the fact the Dolphins blew their comeback attempt thanks to a bad fumble late in the game. Miami had a chance to quiet the haters, but this loss is only going to make them louder.

Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins are often criticized for only playing well against weaker opponents. So far on the season, their only three losses have come from the Buffalo Bills, Philadelphia Eagles, and the Chiefs. All of Miami's wins have come against teams with losing records entering Week 9.

Miami will have another opportunity to finally defeat a true contender in Week 16 when they face the Dallas Cowboys. Look for Miami to fine tune their issues moving forward. Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins must get their ducks in a row if they hope to make a run for the Super Bowl. Luckily for them, there is plenty of time to make the proper adjustments.