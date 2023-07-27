Former Jets receiver Braxton Berrios is cracking jokes down in South Florida as the new signee on the Miami Dolphins, and is having fun with the media so far in training camp.

When asked what he had learned so far from his new WR coach Wes Welker because of their similar builds and shorter stature, Berrios delivered a hilarious response back to the reporter with a stone face.

“What do you mean by that?” he quipped, before bursting out in laughter. “I wish y'all coulda seen his face,” he followed up with a smile.

Braxton Berrios when asked about working with Wes Welker who has a “similar build” 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ipgg9aZixq — Clay Ferraro (@ClayWPLG) July 27, 2023

The 27-year-old hasn't reached his full potential in the NFL yet, after playing for several years on struggling New York Jets offenses with varying quarterback play. He has shown flashes of brilliance with his speed and play making, and will look to make a real impact on a high-powered Dolphins unit led by QB Tua Tagovailoa.

Berrios joins the flashy receiver corps of speedster Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. He will look to fill in at the slot position and offer a change-of-pace option over the middle for Tagovailoa.

At 5-foot-9 and 190 pounds, Berrios is almost the exact same size as his new wide receivers coach. Welker starred for the Patriots for six seasons, the recipient of an absurd 672 catches from the legendary Tom Brady. He also played his first three years in the NFL with the Dolphins from 2004-06, and will look to help mentor the young receiving group as they look to make a deep playoff push.

The Dolphins are playing in a stacked AFC East conference this year, much different than the struggling teams of the past decade. They could very well have three teams make the playoffs, with Miami holding dead even odds of -110 per FanDuel Sportsbook. They have the third best odds to win the division at +300, and will battle mainly with the Jets (+270) and Bills (+120) for the top spot.