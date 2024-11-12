Following a much-needed victory in Week 10, the Miami Dolphins have made a defensive move for former Seattle Seahawks linebacker Tyrel Dodson, per Jordan Schultz on X, formerly Twitter. The Dolphins add another strong veteran presence, after holding the Los Angeles Rams to zero touchdowns on Monday Night Football.

Dodson has appeared in nine games for Seattle this season, and has recorded 71 tackles (five for a loss) and two sacks. He also has two pass deflections and forced fumble. It's uncertain exactly why the Seahawks decided to move on from the 26-year-old playmaker, as he started in every game for them this season.

“We really appreciate T-Dot,” Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald said Monday. “He's worked extremely hard, rehabbed throughout the offseason here. I think it was an opportunity for us when we kind of … took a step back and realized where we were at, it was the best thing for us to move forward that way, give the other guys in the room an opportunity to step up. I hope those guys grab that opportunity by the horns and take it and run with it, and then it gives Tyrel an opportunity to find another spot somewhere else so he can finish the year strong.”

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel is prepared to guide the Dolphins in their pursuit of a Wild Card bid in the AFC after a difficult start to the year. Tua Tagovailoa has found his rhythm once again with the receiving corps, and connected with Tyreek Hill for his first touchdown catch since Week 1.

Dolphins get defensive boost in Tyrel Dodson

Dodson, who began his career and spent four seasons with the Buffalo Bills from 2020-2024, should instantly make an impact in Week 11 when the Dolphins host the struggling Las Vegas Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium.