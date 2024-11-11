It's not every day that an NFL team releases its leading every-down linebacker halfway through the season, but that's just what the Seattle Seahawks will do. Seattle plans to release linebacker Tyrel Dodson, currently the team leader with 604 defensive snaps, to allow reserve Tyrice Knight or Drake Thomas to play weakside linebacker. Ernest Jones IV, acquired from the Tennessee Titans ahead of the NFL trade deadline, will play middle linebacker, per ESPN's Brady Henderson.

Dodson spent the first four years of his career with the Buffalo Bills as an undrafted free agent. After the Bills allowed Tremaine Edmunds to test free agency and sign with the Chicago Bears before the 2023 NFL season, Dodson was eventually thrust into the starting lineup when LB Matt Milano went down for the year with a season-ending injury. In March 2024, Dodson signed with the Seahawks.

Seahawks' high standard in Mike Macdonald's defense

Dodson was one of PFF's highest-graded inside linebackers last season but fell off in a big way in 2024. Last year, he was an 89.5 overall with an 82.6 in run defense. This season, he was a decent but unremarkable 65.8 overall with a below-average 52.0 in run defense.

Seattle allows 4.8 yards per carry, tied for fourth-most in the NFL. In Week 5, New York Giants RB Tyron Tracy rushed for 129 yards. In Week 6, Isaac Guerendo and Jordan Mason of the San Francisco 49ers combined for 172 rushing yards. In Week 7, Atlanta Falcons star back Bijan Robinson rushed for 103 yards and a touchdown. In Week 8, James Cook of the Buffalo Bills went for 111 yards and two scores.

With Ernest Jones IV and Dodson in the lineup in Week 9 against the Los Angeles Rams, Kyren Williams rushed for 69 yards on 22 carries.

Head coach Mike Macdonald made a name for himself as the Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator for the last two seasons. He worked his way up as an intern there starting in 2014.

It's good to see accountability and a team willing to make bold changes in a league becoming known for stagnant decision-making and leadership afraid to make the necessary changes until it's weeks or even years too late.

An example of that accountability comes from Geno Smith who spoke up after their Week 9 loss against the Rams.

“I want to apologize to my teammates, to the city, to the organization… I really feel like I let everybody down today,” Smith said. “I’m going to step it up though. I’m going to step it up. I can play better, and I can correct a lot of things. That’s the job of the quarterback to overcome and, ultimately, get wins.”

Macdonald echoed a similar sentiment after the game.

“We've got the right guys. We just have to make it come to life.”

The 4-5 Seahawks travel to San Francisco to play the 49ers in Week 11 on Sunday, November 17 at 4:05 p.m. EST.