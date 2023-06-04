Though the Miami Dolphins may be rumored to be a top pursuer of Minnesota Vikings star Dalvin Cook on the trade market, recent rumblings suggest that they've been invested in significantly shaking up their backfield for some time now.

Just recently, it was revealed by Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN that GM Chris Grier also looked into striking a deal to acquire former Detroit Lions back, D'Andre Swift, before he was ultimately sent to the Philadelphia Eagles.

“We know Dolphins general manager Chris Grier will perform his due diligence, as he does whenever a high-caliber player is available. Sources told ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler that Miami inquired about running back D'Andre Swift after the Detroit Lions selected Jahmyr Gibbs in the first round of last month’s NFL draft,” Marcel Louis-Jacques wrote.

Though the Dolphins finished the 2022 season off tied for the fourth-most passing touchdowns and tied for the ninth-most total touchdowns in the NFL, the club's ground game certainly left much to be desired. As Louis-Jacques noted in his piece, Miami finished off their latest campaign ranking 25 in rushing yards with 1,686 (seventh-fewest in the league) and ended up placing 11 in rushing scores with just 12.

Considering their aspirations of being a top-flight offensive unit with Mike McDaniels running the show, it's no surprise to see that the front office has been looking into ways to spice up their assortment of backfield talents.

Though nothing wound up coming to fruition, their previous interest in D'Andre Swift certainly suggests that the Dolphins have their sights set on adding a difference-maker type of talent to their running back depth chart heading into the 2023 season.