The Miami Dolphins have had an eventful last few days, to say the least, but they must be completely dialed in for their Thursday Night Football clash with the Buffalo Bills. The team has not forgotten the heartbreak it suffered at the hands of its AFC East foe last season and is under immense pressure to secure a home win in Week 2.

Completing that task should be much more manageable with one of its most explosive players on the field. Second-year running back De'Von Achane is active for the Bills game, via Around The NFL.

The 2023 breakout talent sustained an ankle injury in the Dolphins' thrilling comeback win versus the Jacksonville Jaguars this past Sunday, so there was a reasonable chance of him being ruled out due to the short turnaround. After missing the first two days of practice, Achane logged a limited session in Wednesday's walk-through and is now cleared to play.

With speedy rookie Jaylen Wright also set to line up out of the backfield, Buffalo's defense could have its hands full in this one. Miami head coach Mike McDaniel loves to utilize his top athletes, which means Achane should have his fair share of opportunities to make a strong impact on the game.

Dolphins' De'Von Achane could be an X-factor vs. Bills

The former Texas A&M star, who rushed for 800 yards and eight touchdowns on just 103 carries in his rookie NFL campaign, was a bit out of sorts in Week 1 for the Dolphins. He mustered a measly 2.4 yards per carry against the Jaguars, so McDaniel might be compelled to limit his touches if he struggles on Thursday.

Though, it should only be a matter of time before someone with Achane's prowess explodes. The fact that he is deemed healthy enough to suit up bodes well for Miami and could spell trouble for Buffalo. Motivation should not be a factor, that is for sure, as this franchise looks to end the “can't win a big game narrative” that has flooded Hard Rock Stadium for a while now.

It is too early to enter desperation mode in a mid-September game, but this Dolphins-Bills battle is certainly a marquee matchup that gives the former a chance to quickly break its bad habits. Miami lost to Buffalo in its own building in the 2023-24 regular season finale, costing the squad its first divisional title in 15 years and a home playoff game in the AFC Wild Card round.

While the Phins cannot obtain revenge in Week 2, they can gain confidence by toppling the team that has served as the AFC East standard for the last four seasons. With the spotlight still heavily on Tyreek Hill following his detainment by police, the team's other playmakers might have to step up.

That includes an active De'Von Achane. Opening kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET.