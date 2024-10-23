The Miami Dolphins have been struggling offensively, but that could all change with Tua Tagovailoa's Week 8 return from injury. Tyreek Hill is averaging 3.4 receptions for 32.8 yards and zero touchdowns over Tagovailoa's five-game absence, which translates to 10.5 PPR fantasy points per game, per FantasyData

Tagovailoa exited the Dolphins' Week 2 matchup with the Buffalo Bills after a brutal hit that led to a concussion. There has been concern over whether or not the 26-year-old quarterback is capable of returning to form, considering the severity of his injuries in the past. He has a chance to come off IR before Miami plays the Arizona C ardinals in Week 8, which would instantly change the outlook of the Dolphins offensive playmakers like Hill.

Leading up to Tagovailoa's potential start, Hill couldn't hold in the excitement to the media that his franchise QB will soon be throwing to him again.

“We’re back, baby! Strike up the f——g band! Start me this week!,” Hill said in the locker room on Wednesday, per Ari Meirov.

Miami is 2-4, and their offense is sitting in the basement of the NFL in passing yards per game with 179.5, and last with 70 total points scored. Tagovailoa will have a ton of ground to make up if the Dolphins are to become a contender this season.

Tyreek Hill will revert to WR1 status for Dolphins in Week 8

Although Tagovailoa recently refused to use the NFL's soft-shell Guardian Cap for extra protection to his head, he wears the VICIS ZERO2 MATRIX ID helmet, according to ESPN, via By Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports. It is apparently graded higher in terms of protection than other helmet models, even factoring in the added soft-shell covering of a Guardian Cap.

Tagovailoa posted 40 completions on 62 targets for 483 yards and two touchdowns in two appearances before going down with the injury. The Cardinals held the Los Angeles Chargers to zero touchdowns in Week 7, so the Dolphins could have some initial rust to shake off against a defense that has played much better, of late.

Nevertheless, the fact that Hill is already telling fantasy managers to include him in their lineups is a great sign that the Dolphins offense is cooking up something special for Tagovailoa's comeback.