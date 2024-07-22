In the wake of Shaq Barrett's sudden retirement ahead of the Miami Dolphins training camp, the team is scrambling to find his replacement. One emerging option is former Super Bowl champion Emmanuel Ogbah, who is expected to work out for the Dolphins. However, a second candidate who could give Miami several intriguing options to bolster their pass-rushing attack has emerged.

Former Pro Bowl defensive end Yannick Ngakoue will also be working out for the Dolphins in the search to answer Barrett's retirement, according to a report by Dolphins insider Barry Jackson. Ngakoue, a third-round pick in the 2016 draft, has played for the Jacksonville Jaguars, Minnesota Vikings, Baltimore Ravens, Las Vegas Raiders, Indianapolis Colts, and Chicago Bears. He has 69 career sacks, including two years of double-digit sack production.

The former third-rounder was a full-time starter for 13 games in Chicago until a season-ending ankle injury shut him down. Ngakoue was limited to four sacks, making 2023 the first season in his career, during which he failed to record at least eight quarterback sacks.

Can Yannick Ngakoue solve Miami's pass-rush issues?

Both Ngakoue and Ogbah will work for the Dolphins on Monday after Barrett abruptly retired ahead of the start of Miami’s mandatory minicamp. As you can expect, his retirement left the Dolphins with a void with their pass-rushing attack. It's a void that the team hopes to fill with a more experienced pass-rusher, even if Miami has Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips atop the depth chart since both players are still rehabbing from their injuries.

The Dolphins need a well-rounded veteran presence who can be called upon during the early part of the season when Miami will (likely) still be without Chubb and Phillips. Depth early in the season will be critical if one or both cannot suit up for Week 1. Barrett was on track for a notable workload before hanging up his cleats. Calais Campbell and any addition made in the coming days will join rookies Chop Robinson, Grayson Murphy, and Mohammed Kamara as Miami’s edge options for the start of this upcoming season.

Could that be Ogbah, a former Dolphins pass rusher? Or will the younger, more productive Ngakoue be the direction Miami turns instead? The Dolphins have just over $12 million in cap space, so a contract for either should be feasible. So, with less than 48 hours to go before the Miami Dolphins 2024 campaign starts, finding the right veteran pass-rusher is of the utmost importance, and an answer should come sooner rather than later.