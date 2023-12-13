Chicago Bears defensive end Yannick Ngakoue reportedly suffered a broken ankle and is out for the rest of the season.

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said that defensive end Yannick Ngakoue suffered a broken ankle during the team's win against the Detroit Lions on Sunday and will be out for the remainder of the season, according to Brad Riggs of the Chicago Tribune.

Eberflus said that Ngakoue broke his ankle on one of the final plays against the Lions, according to Courtney Cronin of ESPN. They are unsure what exact play it happened on, and he will need surgery, which is why he will miss the rest of the season.

It is a blow for the Bears, as Yannick Ngakoue has started all 13 games for the team this season and put up four sacks, according to Pro Football Reference. The team moved to 5-8 on the season with the win over the Lions, and have an outside chance of making the wild card in a weak NFC.

It will be interesting to see how the Bears and Matt Eberflus deal without Ngakoue on the defensive line. Luckily, the trade for Montez Sweat helps them out in the pass rush department.

The Bears will likely need to win out for the rest of the season if they want a chance to sneak into a wild card spot. They end the season with a stretch of four games against the Cleveland Browns, Arizona. Cardinals, Atlanta Falcons and Green Bay Packers.

This weekend against the Cleveland Browns is arguably the toughest test for them of that stretch, so if the Bears win this weekend, things can get serious when it comes to sneaking into a playoff spot. Regardless of whether or not the Bears are in the conversation in the last week, the game against the Packers will be a big measuring stick when it comes to the progress the team has made since a blowout loss to Green Bay in Week 1.

The Bears will have to make a run without Ngakoue on the field now.