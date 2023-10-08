The Chicago Bears unloaded Chase Claypool in a trade to the Miami Dolphins this past week, swapping 2025 NFL Draft picks in the process. The Bears had sent Claypool home after poor performances and critical comments made about how we was being used. While it seemed like he was going to be released, the Dolphins stepped up and made a deal for him. Now the question is if Chase Claypool will play in Week 5 against the New York Giants.

Dolphins' Chase Claypool status vs. Giants after Bears trade

Chase Claypool is not expected to play on Sunday, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The turnaround time is just too quick for the wideout to be ready to go.

Whenever Claypool is ready to play, the Dolphins are hoping to get more out of him than Chicago. The Bears traded a second-round pick for Claypool last year, and that pick wound up being the No. 32 selection for the Pittsburgh Steelers (Joey Porter Jr.). Chicago got next to nothing out of Claypool last season and things didn't get much better in 2023.

Before the trade, Claypool had just four catches for 51 yards and a touchdown in three games. The former Bears wideout went viral for his poor effort, especially when blocking.

The last straw for Claypool in Chicago was when he complained about his usage. He suggested he wasn't being used to the best of his abilities before the Bears' Week 4 loss to the Denver Broncos, resulting in him going on the inactive list. Chicago's offense has looked much better since booting Claypool, scoring 28 points against the Broncos and 40 in the win over the Commanders.

In Miami, the Dolphins have a loaded offense and will hope Claypool can be an effective complement to Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. The former Notre Dame star has a lot of talent and is a big body, so perhaps this will be a better situation for him after issues in both Pittsburgh and Chicago. If it doesn't work out, Miami probably won't sweat it.