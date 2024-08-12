The Miami Dolphins had a solid 2023 campaign, and for a point in time, it looked like we were witnessing talented pass rusher Jaelan Phillips put together a breakout season for them. But then, his season came to a premature conclusion when he tore his Achilles in Week 11, adding to his lengthy list of injuries.

It's not a stretch to say that injuries have defined Phillips' career so far, and he's been working tirelessly in an effort to recover from his latest ailment. The good news is that Phillips has been around the team early on at training camp, and while he hasn't been practicing yet, that seems set to change, as the talented pass rusher is set to get activated off the PUP list.

Jaelan Phillips looking to get back in the fold for Dolphins

There's no doubt that Phillips has talent, it's just a matter of whether or not he can stay on the field. He had a strong 2022 campaign, where he managed to play in all 17 games and rack up seven sacks. He was well on pace to smash that figure in 2023, as he had 6.5 sacks in just eight games, but then his Achilles injury occurred.

Injuries have plagued Phillips dating back to his college days, but there's no doubt that when he's on the field, he's one of the league's premier pass rushers. Miami isn't going to rush him now that he's set to return to the field, but the sooner he can get up to game speed, the better off the team's defense will be.

The good news is that Phillips won't have to do everything on his own once he returns to action for the Dolphins. Zach Sieler racked up ten sacks for the team last season, and they also went out and signed veteran pass rusher Calais Campbell, who had 6.5 sacks last season with the Atlanta Falcons. Beyond that, Bradley Chubb will also hopefully be activated off the PUP list soon after he tore his ACL in Week 17 last season.

The Dolphins are looking to take a leap forward after a strong 2023 campaign, and having Phillips back in the fold on the defensive side of things will certainly help. While he still has some work to do before he's fully up to speed for Miami, it will be worth keeping an eye on him over the next few days as he makes his return to practice.