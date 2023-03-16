New Miami Dolphins quarterback Jalen Ramsey spoke in his first press conference with the team after being traded from the Los Angeles Rams, and he is very high on his team’s secondary.

“On paper, this is the best group I’ve been a part of but we still have to go prove it,” Jalen Ramsey said, according to Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network.

He is particularly high on forming a cornerback duo with Xavien Howard. He said that the duo of him and Xavien Howard is the best in the NFL, according to Wolfe. He has already started building a relationship, texting each other randomly throughout the day saying how crazy it is that they are teammates.

Ramsey started his career with the Jacksonville Jaguars before being traded to the Rams. He even tweeted at some point this offseason that he still loves Jacksonville, which sparked rumors of a return to the Jaguars, who are trying to emerge as a contender with Trevor Lawrence and Doug Pederson. Ultimately, it was the Dolphins that stepped up and made the trade for him.

Ramsey said that the trade to the Dolphins was something he was praying about for a long time when it initially happened. He was speaking at HBCU Battle of the Brains the day the trade happened.

The Dolphins hope that Ramsey and Howard can form the elite secondary that Ramsey envisioned in his opening press conference. If that takes place, the Dolphins will have a strong defense to pair with an explosive offense. If starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa stays healthy, the Dolphins could make some noise in the AFC.