By Dan Fappiano · 2 min read

The Miami Dolphins are set to face the Green Bay Packers on Christmas Day. Heading into the matchup, Miami received some good news on the injury front for two of their top players.

Both running back Jeff Wilson Jr. and offensive lineman Terron Armstead are active for the Dolphins. Miami has released their final injury report, which does not feature Wilson or Armstead, after NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported both players would be active earlier in the day.

Wilson has been dealing with a hip issue he suffered in Week 14. He was forced to miss the Dolphins’ Week 15 loss to the Bills. However, Wilson was able to return to practice on a limited basis over the week. He is now in line to play against the Packers.

Since being dealt to the Dolphins at the trade deadline, Wilson has rushed 44 times for 238 yards and two touchdowns over five games. While he has ceded some carries to Raheem Mostert, Wilson is still a valuable piece of the Dolphins’ run game.

Armstead has missed a few games this season as he battles through knee, toe and pectoral injuries. However, after playing through it in Week 15, he is ready to deal with the pain against the Packers.

The tackle has been key for the Dolphins this season. He has a solid grade of 78.8 from Pro Football Focus. Furthermore, he has only allowed one sack and three penalties over 12 games this season.

At 8-6, the Miami Dolphins are on the cusp of a playoff berth. As they look to take down the Packers and improve their postseason chances, Wilson and Armstead will be ready to compete.