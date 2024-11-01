As the Miami Dolphins prepare to face the Buffalo Bills Sunday afternoon, they get some concerning new regarding two key players on defense in defensive lineman Zach Sieler and defensive back Jevon Holland. With people finalizing their Dolphins predictions against the Bills, it could change as Sieler and Holland have been ruled out for Sunday's crucial divisional game according to Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network.

The defensive tackle in Sieler sustained a fractured orbital bone in his eye which he suffered in practice last week where as Holland has been dealing with a knee injury which he got in last Sunday's loss to the Arizona Cardinals. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel would say Friday that the risk with Sieler is re-injuring the sensitive part of his eye according to Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald which he's expected to wear a visor when he returns.

“What you’re worried about is further injuring it,” McDaniel said. “You need to be able to see. You have to prevent him from further injury.”

“He’s doing well, and we know him as a player and a person,” McDaniel said of Sieler Thursday. “He desperately wants to play in this game so he will do everything he can to, and if he can’t, it’s because he’s unable to.”

Dolphins' Jevon Holland crucial to defense

Looking at Holland, he remains a crucial part of the Dolphins' defense, but didn't practice Thursday as Jordan Poyer and Marcus Maye look to be in his place. McDaniel would say there is not concern for this to be a long-term injury for the 24-year old star according to the team's transcripts.

“Overall for the season, not really concerned,” McDaniel said. “It’s not major, but for this game, he’s deep working to try to make himself available. He won’t practice today, but that will be a process throughout the whole week and one that he’s been living here trying to get right to be available for this game.”

Dolphins look to maintain Josh Allen Sunday

There is no doubt that Miami has a tough matchup against the Bills led by star quarterback Josh Allen as Miami defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver will have to be without two stars and face a dual-threat player

“Oh man, where to start,” Weaver said on Allen. “You say this about so many of these guys in today’s game where they can beat you both from in the pocket and with their feet. And he’s a guy that he doesn’t have a lot of weaknesses in his game, so just a tremendous amount of respect for him. They’ve had the success they’ve had there in recent years for a reason and he’s a big part of that.”

“You have to make sure you attack the high shoulder,” Weaver continued. “The one thing about Josh is he gives you a chance to get the ball because he is so strong. He reminds me a little bit of Steve McNair, Ben Roethlisberger back there where when you get there, you have to make sure not only try to tackle him, but you almost have equally as good of a chance as tackling the ball.”

The Dolphins are 2-5 and desperately need a win as they travel to Buffalo and hope to pull off the upset Sunday.