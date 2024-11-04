Jordan Poyer, now with the Miami Dolphins, returned to Buffalo's Highmark Stadium for the first time in nearly a decade as an opponent, but his costly mistake ended up benefiting his former team. On an all-important third down, Poyer's helmet-to-helmet hit on Bills receiver Keon Coleman turned what would have been an incomplete pass into a penalty, extending the drive.

Poyer's hit on Coleman drew an unnecessary roughness penalty, resulting in a 15-yard penalty rather than a 39-yard spot foul. Despite the setback, the Bills managed to edge out the Dolphins 30-27 with Tyler Bass nailing a 61-yard field goal with just five seconds left on the clock.

“I literally didn’t stop my feet and I felt like I hit him right where I was supposed to hit him. The ref didn’t think so,” Poyer said during the post-game press conference.

The penalty advanced the ball to Buffalo's 46-yard line. Although the Bills only gained 11 more yards afterward, the infraction played a pivotal role in the game's outcome, despite Poyer's efforts to argue his case.

Jordan Poyer arguing his case against the Buffalo Bills

“I thought it was a clean play,” said the Dolphins safety. “I felt like I put my helmet right into his chest. Just playing football.”

“What can you do? I don't know. I had a great post break, he went up for the ball and I literally didn't stop my feet. I felt like I hit him where I was supposed to hit him. Apparently, the ref didn't think so,” he continued.

Replays showed a different angle. Given the NFL’s strict stance on protecting defenseless receivers, Poyer could likely expect a fine for the hit. Though the league examines intent — and this hit appeared unintentional — it also evaluates the risk factor involved.

Defensive tackle Calais Campbell viewed the hit as an instance of a teammate simply trying to make a play, which he found more forgivable than a false start or other mental mistakes.

“This is a physical game and he catches that ball, it's big time,” remarked Campbell.

Costly penalty for the Dolphins

Jordan Poyer's penalty was one of eight the Dolphins committed in their loss on Sunday, with two occurring during the Bills' game-winning drive.

“He's trying to separate him (from the ball). I know he's going for his chest. It’s just when you're going for the chest with the shoulders, sometimes you make contact with the helmet. But it’s an aggressive penalty. We say all the time we don't want to slow guys down from being aggressive. So those are the ones that are going to happen sometimes. You don't like for it to happen, but that's football,” the defensive tackle for the Dolphins continued.

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel partly agreed with Campbell, acknowledging their aim to play aggressively. However, he didn’t challenge the referee's decision on the call.

“You have to play aggressive in this game for success. I have no doubt that the intentionality was appropriate,” said the Dolphins coach.

Sunday's defeat pushed Miami to a 2-6 record, putting them effectively five games behind the AFC East-leading Bills, who completed a season sweep of the Dolphins for the second straight year.

The Dolphins are set to travel to Los Angeles for a “Monday Night Football” game against the Rams next week, followed by a homestand featuring the Las Vegas Raiders and New England Patriots.