The Miami Dolphins earned a much-needed Monday Night Football win over the Los Angeles Rams. The game was filled with many exciting moments, including Tyreek Hill's post-touchdown WWE celebration. However, the Dolphins also experienced an injury scare on cornerback Kendall Fuller.

Fuller exited Monday's night contest and was ruled out due to concussion protocols, Adam Beasley of Pro Football Network reported.

Hopefully, Fuller will undergo a speedy injury recovery. He ended Monday's Dolphins-Rams matchup with four solo tackles and one assist. Through his first seven games of the season, Fuller has totaled 19 tackles and four passes defended.

Thankfully, the Dolphins' defense had multiple contributors pick up the slack amid Fuller's absence. Jordyn Brooks totaled five tackles and five assists, while Jalen Ramsey amassed four tackles and one assist.

Ramsey raved about his experience with the Rams when reflecting upon his trade from the Dolphins before Monday's game.

“At a time when I stopped liking football as much, then I got traded to LA, it just drastically changed everything for me. It’s amazing, just my whole LA experience. I literally have nothing bad to say about LA or my time in LA at all,” Ramsey told reporters via The Canadian Press.

“I’ll take the moment in to see some of my former teammates. A lot of guys who I still talk to who hit me up this week. I haven’t responded to them. I’ll take a moment to say hello to all the supporting staff that was in LA, who I built a lot of great relationships with, the training staff, the equipment staff. But I'm going to keep the main thing, the main thing.”

It seems the Rams will be in good hands while Kendall Fuller recovers from his injury. Los Angeles looks to ride the momentum of Monday's win into the rest of their 2024 season matchups.