Tyreek Hill of the Miami Dolphins is coming off a spectacular season, and he has been brilliant throughout his eight-year NFL career. He has been rewarded by his peers after being voted the No. 1 player in the NFL. Consider LeBron James a huge fan of the receiver. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar is in Paris competing for the U.S. on the Olympic basketball team, but that did not stop him from sending out a congratulatory message to Hill.

James is clearly very enthusiastic about Hill, and the receiver also has even more reason to celebrate. Hill and the Dolphins have restructured his contract, and it will pay him $90 million over the next three seasons, with $65 million guaranteed, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Hill had signed a four-year deal with the Dolphins in 2022, and his new deal represents the most guaranteed money any NFL receiver has been paid. The contract extension was negotiated by agent Drew Rosenhaus.

Hill has been with the Dolphins for the last two seasons. He spent the first six years of his career with the Kansas City Chiefs. Hill has brilliant speed, and that is probably his most outstanding characteristic. However, he is a skilled route runner, has excellent hands and has surprising strength at 5-10 and 191 pounds.

Hill has had back-to-back brilliant seasons for the Dolphins. He caught 119 passes for 1,710 yards and seven touchdowns in 2022, and he followed up with an even more productive season in 2023. Hill caught 119 passes for 1,799 yards with 13 touchdowns. He is the first player in NFL history to record multiple seasons with 1,700 receiving yards or more.

Dolphins, Hill have high hopes of a championship season

The Dolphins have been to the NFL playoffs each of the last two seasons, but they have not been able to get past the Buffalo Bills in the AFC East standings. They have failed to win either of the two Wild Card games they have participated in, but the results could be different in the upcoming season.

The Dolphins are loaded with talent at the skill positions. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who was recently rewarded with a new contract himself, is one of the most accurate passers in the NFL. Running backs Raheem Mostert and De'Von Achane have plenty of speed and are capable of making big plays on the ground. In addition to Tyreek Hill, the Dolphins have another star wide receiver in Jaylen Waddle who caught 72 receptions for 1,014 yards and four TDs last season.

Miami has improved quite a bit on defense as the Dolphins ranked 10th in yards allowed last campaign, and they ranked seventh in rushing yards allowed. If they can continue to improve in this category — and they added veteran safety Jordan Poyer in the offseason — the Dolphins will have a chance to gain the division title the team has not won since the 2008 season.