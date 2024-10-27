The Miami Dolphins dropped to 2-5 with Sunday's setback at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami against the visiting Arizona Cardinals. A last-second 34-yard field goal from Arizona's Chad Ryland sealed the fate of the Dolphins, who welcomed back quarterback Tua Tagovailoa after a lengthy absence.

Tagovailoa was playing in his first game since suffering a concussion on September 12; he finished the game 28-38 for 234 yards and one touchdown. His Arizona counterpart Kyler Murray finished 26-36 for 307 yards with two touchdowns.

Following the loss, Dolphins head coach kept things straightforward with his assessment of his team's current situation while also acknowledging that nobody will feel sorry for them, via The Miami Herald.

“(Dolphins players) been all in on winning and falling short is hard for everyone. There are no silver linings in this loss. It is testing us for sure,” he said. “I feel good about the human beings we have. It still hasn’t been enough. It will be a pretty rough [Monday of film review]. We have to fix it.

We get what we deserve,” he continued. “It wasn’t clean enough for me. That’s the big takeaway for me.” McDaniel said: “No team is going to give a [expletive] about our problems. No opponent the rest of the year will give a [expletive]”.

The Dolphins are back in action next Sunday on the road against the Buffalo Bills.

The Dolphins are now 2-5 through seven games

Despite their loss on Sunday, the Dolphins remain in second place in the AFC East with a 2-5 record. The New England Patriots and New York Jets are below them in the standings with 2-6 records, respectively. Meanwhile, the Bills lead the division with a 5-2 record.

Wideout Tyreek Hill echoed his coach's sentiments, saying that it's time for the Dolphins to start putting it together on the field.

“That [stinks], man. Every time we lose in this league it [stinks]. They were a good football team,” he said. “But at the end of the day, we obviously are a better football team. We’ve just got to put it on tape as a team.”

The Dolphins will take on the Bills from Highmark Stadium next Sunday starting at 1:00 PM EST.