The Miami Dolphins have had a terrible 2024 season at the quarter poll of the regular season. Miami is 1-3 heading into Week 5 and have a ton of problems, highlighted by multiple injuries to Tua Tagovailoa and the rest of their QB room. As a result, the Dolphins have not been their high-flying selves on offense. One stat showcases just how low they've sunk.

You know that the Dolphins are having a rough season once the Adam Gase comparisons start flying. Pro Football Network's Adam Beasley made a comparison between this year's Dolphins team and the 2017 team led by Adam Gase and QB Jay Cutler.

The 2017 Dolphins had one of the worst offenses in the NFL that season, but they still managed to score over 40 points over every four-game stretch of that season. Miami came very close to falling below that line on Monday night.

The 2024 Dolphins had 39 total points on the season during the fourth quarter. If they had finished the game with no more scores, they'd technically be worse than the 2017 through four games on offense.

Thankfully, backup QB Tyler Huntley ran in a one-yard touchdown with 3:36 left in the game to avoid that fate. The Dolphins may have dodged one bullet, but their season is still in a very perilous situation.

Miami is performing nowhere near their ceiling on offense, and it is becoming a foregone conclusion that they will go nowhere in 2024 without Tua Tagovailoa.

Adam Schefter drops big injury update on Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa

The question on every Dolphins fan's mind is: when will Tua Tagovailoa come back?

NFL fans just got a positive injury update on Tagovailoa from ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“I think he's gonna be back, and I think that that's something that a lot of people at the time thought was challenging if not unlikely,” Adam Schefter said via UNSPORTSMANLIKE Radio. “The fact of the matter is he has been symptom-free, and he's felt better. He's visited with neurologists, and to my knowledge, I don't think anybody's said to him, ‘you can't do this.' I don't think anybody's said that.”

Schefter's reporting suggests that Tua could clear concussion protocol after his stint on injured reserve ends.

“I think he wants to go do this, and when you're put on IR, you have to sit out four games. He's missed two. They have another game this Sunday, he'll miss that game. And then he'll miss one more. And really it's up to that team to keep it to try to keep its season afloat if they can until Tua can get back, but I think at this point in time, it'd be surprising if Tua didn't come back.”

Tua clearly wants to return to the football field, he has made that quite clear.

Schefter highlighted the bigger question in his quote — can the Dolphins stay afloat long enough to give Tua a chance to rescue their season?