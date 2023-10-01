Star Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs played a big role in taking down the Miami Dolphins in Week 4. Diggs' main defender admitted after the game that he could've done a much better job.

The Dolphins gave the Diggs assignment to Kader Kohou. He allowed Buffalo's top receiver to catch six passes for 130 yards and three touchdowns. Kohou admitted that his fundamentals were off and that he could've played overall much better, via David Furones of the Sun Sentinel.

“That's not the type of game I wanted to play,” Kohou said.

With Jalen Ramsey on IR, Kader Kohu has been the Dolphins main starter at cornerback alongside Xavien Howard. Coming into Week 4, he had made 16 tackles, two passes defended and a sack. He has been impressive overall, earning a sterling 77.7 grade from PFF prior to the Bills' contest.

However, Stefon Diggs is a different beast. On numerous occasions, the Bills WR was seen beating Kohou for a big play.

Stefon Diggs beat Kohou like three separate times to get this TD 😬pic.twitter.com/KOviNvuXoZ — Sam Monson (@PFF_Sam) October 1, 2023

Kader Kohou is in his second year with the team after signing as an undrafted free agent last season. Clearly he's a player who has caught Miami's attention, as they have him starting in Ramsey's absence. For the most part, he has succeeded in that role.

But Week 4 was a clear example of Kohou needing to show improvement against the NFL's best; especially facing Diggs and the Bills twice a year. Still, the young cornerback is taking in stride. He is certainly disappointed in his performance, but now he knows what he needs to do to succeed.

Ramsey might be back by the time Buffalo plays Miami again. But the next time Kohou lines up opposite of Diggs, he will be ready.