Dolphins make final decision on Preston Williams after trade talks

Roster cuts are being made all around the NFL today as teams shrink their roster to the 53 man limit. Some teams will attempt to trade away some players on the edge of their roster bubble in order to recoup some value, and it looked like the Miami Dolphins were looking to trade wide receiver Preston Williams as cuts neared.

Williams is a unique player in that he’s 6’5, meaning he’s taller than pretty much every corner he lines up against. After a pair of promising seasons to kick off his career, Williams was largely phased out of the Dolphins offense last season, putting his status with the team in jeopardy heading into the 2022 season.

The Dolphins were looking to trade Williams to a team that would be willing to take a flier on him, but it doesn’t look like their efforts have been successful. Miami opted to release Williams as part of their roster cuts this morning after being unable to find a willing trade partner for the young wideout.

Miami Dolphins cut wide receiver Preston Williams after trade discussions didn't culminate in a deal, per league source — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 30, 2022

It was always going to be tough for the Dolphins to find a trade partner for Williams. Given the fact that they were open to trading him, many teams that were interested were probably willing to simply wait for him to get cut before making a move.

Now that he’s on the free agent market, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Williams latch on with another team. He has some traits that could help him become a very solid wide receiver in the NFL, and given the need for playmakers around the league, chances are this won’t be the last we hear of Williams in the NFL.