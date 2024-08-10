The Miami Dolphins' hopes for a strengthened offensive line took a significant hit as reserve offensive tackle Kion Smith suffered a season-ending injury during Friday night's preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Smith, who was making strides in his training, tore his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in the Dolphins' 20-13 victory, confirmed Aaron Wilson, a reputable sports journalist. This severe injury sidelines him for the entire 2024 season, stalling the progress he had been making on the team.

Miami Dolphin's offensive tackle Kion Smith suffers season-ending injury

Kion Smith, 25, entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2021, initially signing with the Atlanta Falcons. However, he failed to secure a spot on their final roster or practice squad. Miami quickly picked up Smith, adding him to their practice squad, where he has remained a part of the organization ever since. Last season, he appeared in nine games for the Dolphins, transitioning from the practice squad to the active roster.

The young lineman participated in cross-training at the offensive guard position during this training camp, aiming to solidify his place as a reliable reserve on Miami's roster. Since joining the Dolphins, his development has been notable, marking him as a valuable backup in the offensive line unit.

Throughout his tenure with the Dolphins, Smith has participated in 115 career regular-season snaps, dividing his time between offensive plays and special teams. Last year, he contributed in 70 offensive snaps and 45 on special teams, demonstrating his growing adaptability and importance to the team.

The loss of Smith forces Dolphins to rethink offensive line approach

The loss of Smith comes at a critical time for the Dolphins, who had seen him as a potential key player following the departure of Robert Hunt in free agency. With Hunt's exit, an opportunity had arisen for Smith to potentially expand his role within the team. He was listed as the second-team right guard behind Robert Jones in the Dolphins' first depth chart of the year, indicating the team's confidence in his abilities and potential for the upcoming season.

This setback requires the Dolphins to reassess their strategies for the offensive line, as they now face the challenge of filling the void left by Smith’s absence. The team will likely explore other internal options or potentially look to free agency to ensure depth and stability in their line-up as they prepare for the regular season.