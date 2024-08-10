Miami Dolphins rookie running back Jaylen Wright has a big regret after his NFL preseason debut. Wright scored a rushing touchdown in the game against the Atlanta Falcons, but didn't keep the ball after he scored. He threw the ball into the stands.

“I regret it. They tried to find it but it was up there,” Wright said after the game, per the Palm Beach Post. The running back blamed his excitement on why he threw the ball away.

Miami went on to win the game, 20-13. Wright helped the Dolphins spoil the preseason debut of Falcons rookie quarterback Michael Penix Jr. The Dolphins rookie led the team with 55 yards rushing, on 10 carries.

“I’m the type of running back that doesn’t do a lot of dancing, a lot of cutting and stuff,” Wright added. “I’m one cut and go.”

The rookie says he's not going to make the same mistake again. The talented young rusher plans to keep the ball when he scores his first regular season touchdown, per the Sun Sentinel.

Wright was selected in the fourth round of the 2024 Draft. He previously played for Tennessee football in the SEC.

Dolphins looking for success in 2024

The Dolphins are one of several teams with high expectations for 2024. Miami is led by quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who signed a massive contract extension with the team this offseason. Tagovailoa is without question the leader of the Dolphins offense. He helped the team reach the AFC Playoffs in 2023, where they bowed to the Kansas City Chiefs in a Wild Card game.

The Dolphins quarterback didn't play for the team in its preseason game against Atlanta. Miami was able to get the win behind Wright, who may be a gem for the team this season. It will certainly help Miami's offense if Tagovailoa has more rushing support behind him.

“Violent runner,” Tennessee football offensive coordinator Joey Halzle said about Wright, per the Palm Beach Post.

The Dolphins must find a way to get through Kansas City to reach a Super Bowl. The Chiefs have been the cream of the crop in the AFC for the last several years. Miami has made playoff appearances the last two seasons, but the team has struggled to find victories in the postseason. Miami's last Super Bowl championship was back in the 1973 season, when Don Shula led the team.

The Dolphins look for their second consecutive NFL preseason victory when they play the Washington Commanders on August 17.