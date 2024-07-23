The Miami Dolphins found themselves in a tough spot when Shaq Barrett, who they went out and signed in free agency earlier this offseason, suddenly decided to retire. The Dolphins front office responded by quickly bringing in several veteran pass rushers for workouts, with one guy being Emmanuel Ogbah.

Ogbah has spent the past four seasons with the Dolphins, and while his role decreased during his time with the team, he was a strong veteran presence on the defense who could get to the quarterback. After he nailed his workout, Miami decided to bring him back to town, and they ended re-signing Ogbah to a one-year deal worth up to $5 million on Tuesday morning.

Dolphins shore up pass rush by bringing Emmanuel Ogbah back to town

Ogbah enjoyed two of the best seasons of his career in 2020 and 2021 with the Dolphins, but he only played in nine games in 2022, and then saw his role get reduced in 2023. He still managed to rack up 5.5 sacks last year, but Ogbah struggled to make the same impact that he did earlier in his tenure with Miami.

However, the team isn't asking for him to be a superstar per se. They just need a guy who can come in and rush the quarterback in obvious passing situations, and that's precisely what Ogbah can do. He's probably not the same caliber of player as Barrett is at this stage of his career, but his familiarity with the Dolphins defense should help him pick up right where he left off.

You can never have too much depth on the defensive line, and Miami's front office did well to quickly replace Barrett after his abrupt retirement. For the price, there's not much to dislike about this deal, and if Ogbah can put together another season where he racks up at least five sacks, this move would end up being a big win for the Dolphins defense.