The Miami Dolphins are going to lose an important part of their offense. During the Dolphins' loss against the Buffalo Bills in Week 4, LT Terron Armstead exited the game with an injury. Now, after evaluation, Miami is placing the star offensive lineman on the injured reserve, per Tom Pelissero.

“The #Dolphins are placing LT Terron Armstead on injured reserve because of a knee injury suffered in Sunday’s loss to the #Bills, sources tell me and @RapSheet.The good news is it’s not expected to be season-ending. But Armstead will miss at least four games.”

Miami signed the former Saints left tackle during the previous offseason in order to invest in Tua Tagovailoa and his health. However, injuries plagued the star tackle's availability last season. He was unavailable for a good chunk of the season, and Tua paid the price for it.

For our NFL trade predictions and insight on dark-horse Super Bowl contenders, listen below:

The news of Armstead's IR designation comes at the heels of another Dolphins announcement. In a shocking move, the Dolphins decided to trade for disgruntled Bears WR Chase Claypool. Claypool is yet another weapon that could fit in the offense… if he buys into the system.

As for Armstead and the offensive line, the Dolphins are looking to find a way to keep Tua Tagovailoa healthy. We've seen what a healthy Tua can do to the league.