By Sam DiGiovanni · 2 min read

Tyreek Hill’s first season with the Miami Dolphins is going perfectly according to plan. His game-breaking speed has helped unlock Tua Tagovailoa and Miami’s offense. The change of scenery hasn’t stopped Hill in the slightest and he now finds himself in the NFL record books with a crazy feat.

A wild stat from Andrew Siciliano of NFL Network puts into perspective just how dominant Hill has been in his NFL career. The Dolphins superstar is the first player in the Super Bowl era to score a 50-yard touchdown in five different ways. His 57-yard touchdown off of a fumble recovery against the Los Angeles Chargers put him in the history books.

TYREEK HILL RECOVERS THE FUMBLE AND GOES ALL THE WAY FOR THE TOUCHDOWN 😱pic.twitter.com/1PT479Kvpp — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 12, 2022

Tyreek Hill has scored 23 touchdowns from 50 yards out in his seven-year career, which include 15 through the air, four on a punt, two on the ground, one on a kickoff and one on a fumble recovery. His 100 catches lead all players this season and his 1,460 receiving yards rank second only to Justin Jefferson and he has six receiving touchdowns on the year. He needs just 20 more yards and 12 more catches to set new career highs.

The Dolphins’ offense is predicated heavily on Hill and he has produced spectacularly. The ankle injury he sustained against Los Angeles will be important to monitor as Miami looks to secure a playoff berth. The team’s 8-5 record is one of the best in the AFC, so simply taking care of business the rest of the way should be enough to make it to the postseason.