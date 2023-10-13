Chase Claypool is a physical specimen. It is just unfortunate that the Chicago Bears could not fully unlock his potential with Coach Matt Eberflus at the helm. But, the Miami Dolphins hope to maximize their new weapon who is both good at receiving short passes, rushing, and going on deep routes. Coach Mike McDaniel is not at all opposed to a move that brings Claypool away from his natural wide receiver position all the way to being a tight end. He unveiled it in his latest statement, via Mike Florio of NBC Sports.

“Yeah, he’s a wide receiver… So, what you are alluding to is he’s a player with above-average size at his position, and if he’s able to execute certain things, I’m not going to limit a player to what he can or can’t do,” the Dolphins head coach said about Chase Claypool's physical gifts that allow him to play tight end.

With the Bears, Claypool only rushed for four yards. But, he can surely block defenders for Tua Tagovailoa and act as his target as well. However, his vertical and speed allow him to play the wide receiver position more. Mike McDaniel outlines how this is a welcome option in the Dolphins' system.

For our NFL trade predictions and insight on dark-horse Super Bowl contenders, listen below:

“Every game we have guys doing multiple roles and fitting within the offense tailored to their skill sets. So it’ll be cool to watch, and I can tell he is definitely attentive. He’s paying attention to everything I can tell you that much,” McDaniel said of the Dolphins' new weapon.

Will they be able to explore Claypool's skills better than Matt Eberflus and the Bears?