While his pesky knee injury held him out of Week 12, Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane is expected to play vs. the Commanders.

After an already lengthy absence, De'Von Achane was forced to miss Week 12 due to his nagging knee injury. But as the Miami Dolphins prepare to take on the Washington Commanders in Week 13, Achane is expected to get in on the action.

Head coach Mike McDaniel bluntly said that Achane will play against the Commanders. By holding Achane out in Week 12, the Dolphins gave him enough time to make sure his injury setback doesn't become a long-term problem.

Due to his knee injury, Achane has only appeared in five games this season. But when he plays a full game, the rookie has proven to be a true playmaker in the NFL. Achane has turned 39 carries into 461 yards and five touchdowns. He has added 10 receptions for 71 yards and an additional two scores through the air.

With Achane out, Miami has turned to veteran Raheem Mostert. He has impressed, rushing for 785 yards and 13 touchdowns. He leads the league in rushing touchdowns and is behind just Christian McCaffrey in rushing yards.

However, for as good as Mostert and Achane have been, they make up the entirety of the Dolphins' rushing offense. No other Miami runner has more than 100 rushing yards on the season.

So while Mostert has excelled in his role, Miami's run game could've become stale come their hopeful playoff push. Getting De'Von Achane brings a different element to the Dolphins' offense and adds another big play threat.

Leading the AFC East at 8-3, the Dolphins are hoping Achane's return leads them straight to the postseason.