The Miami Dolphins have a golden opportunity to extend their lead over the Buffalo Bills in the AFC East standings to two games when they take on the New York Jets on Friday afternoon. With a crucial in-division matchup on the docket, it will be of great interest to the Dolphins to find a clear answer to the question of “Is De'Von Achane playing vs. Jets?”

De'Von Achane injury status vs. Jets

De'Von Achane only recently made his return to the gridiron for the Dolphins during their Week 11 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, suiting up for the AFC East leaders after missing his team's past four games due to a knee injury.

However, Achane's status for their Week 12 tussle against the Jets is up in the air, with Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reporting that the Dolphins running back “is not expected to go” on Friday night. Pelissero added that Achane “didn't quite feel right”, although the Dolphins are confident that this is “not a long-term injury”.

From a Black Friday edition of @gmfb: #Dolphins RB De’Von Achane (knee) isn’t expected to play today vs. the #Jets, and other injuries to watch as Week 12 rolls on. @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/ysfQEmNVO2 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 24, 2023

De'Von Achane unfortunately re-aggravated the injury that sent him to the Injured Reserve list, tallying a total of five yards on two total touches (one rushing, one receiving) before being forced to exit the contest.

The Dolphins running back, as a result, was limited in practice this past week and was questionable entering the day, but now, it seems as though Achane is in line to miss their Friday night game against the Jets. If Achane is officially unable to go, expect the Dolphins to rely on Raheem Mostert to carry the team on his back in the rushing department.