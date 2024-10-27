The Miami Dolphins had a glimmer of hope before their game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. Miami got QB Tua Tagovailoa back for his first game since he suffered a brutal concussion earlier this season. Unfortunately, it was not enough to defeat the Cardinals. The Dolphins' season feels like it is on the brink of ending. One defensive veteran told the media exactly how it is.

Dolphins defensive veteran Calais Campbell spoke to the media after the game and explained what it will take to turn Miami's season around.

“At the end of they day, nobody's going to come and get us out of this hole,” Campbell said after the game, per Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post. “It's just us, nobody is coming to save the day. It's us, going out there and fighting and playing for 60 minutes, preparing the best we can, and leaving it all out there on the football field. I think at least knowing that, if you put the work in it's going to pay off. Every sacrifice is going to pay off. That's the ball game, that's the season, that's what everything's about.”

Campbell believes the Dolphins have enough playmakers to turn the season around.

“We have so many players that are capable of making plays to help us win ball games,” Campbell continued. “We've got to believe, we've got to stay focused. We've got to keep putting the work in. Eventually the tide has to turn.”

If Miami is going to turn their season around, they better do it fast. Next up for the Dolphins is a Week 9 showdown against the Bills.

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa breaks silence on first game since concussion

The Dolphins may have lost, but seeing Tua Tagovailoa return to his old self must feel like a major silver lining for fans.

Tua talked about what it was like to return to the football field after the game.

“It feels good to be able to come back and play with my teammates,” Tagovailoa told the media from the postgame podium. “To hopefully help in whatever way I can to get a spark going for our offense or get the mojo going for the entire team.”

While Tua had a good game, losing to the Cardinals put a dark cloud over what could have been a glorious day.

“It was good, but tough loss today against a really good team,” Tagovailoa admitted. “So, that diminishes not just what I've done but a lot of what other guys have done individually as well.”

Dolphins fans have hope with Tua Tagovailoa back to his old self. However, they will need to go on a winning streak ASAP or the season will be over soon.