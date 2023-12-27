Boy oh boy these injuries came at a bad time!

Entering Week 16 of the NFL season, the league finds itself contending with a surge of injuries that has sidelined several crucial players. In this week's comprehensive injury roundup, we will delve into the most noteworthy matchups and significant injuries. We will try to shed light on the implications of these for the likes of Jaylen Waddle and TJ Hockenson.

Keep in mind that these Week 16 injuries come amidst the backdrop of a captivating array of storylines. The Joe Flacco-led Browns continue to air it out, resembling legitimate playoff contenders. Surprisingly, the Jets are on track for another commanding victory. Meanwhile, the Rams have taken a crucial step toward a postseason push. They narrowly defeated the Saints in anticipation of the upcoming weekend slate. However, amid the excitement, Week 16 has also ushered in a new wave of injuries affecting key players.

Here we will look at the NFL Week 16 injury roundup, including those of TJ Hockenson and Jaylen Waddle.

Minnesota Vikings TE TJ Hockenson

Facing his former team, TJ Hockenson endured a challenging second quarter He exited the game after a forceful hit to the legs. Despite registering four catches, he left for a locker-room evaluation and was subsequently ruled out. Based on the latest reports, Hockenson has been ruled out of the remainder of the 2023 NFL season.

The Vikings announced that tight end TJ Hockenson suffered season-ending ACL and MCL injuries vs. the Lions. pic.twitter.com/CItVUVRZDb — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) December 26, 2023

Miami Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle

In a clash against the Cowboys, Jaylen Waddle showcased his prowess with a 50-yard catch before leaving the field. After receiving attention from trainers, he was initially deemed questionable to return but reentered the game. Unfortunately, Waddle faced another exit in the second half due to a noticeable limp. This prompted a visit to the locker room for further evaluation. His lone 50-yard reception marked his sole contribution to the game.

Chicago Bears WR DJ Moore

DJ Moore's encounter with the Cardinals saw him secure just one catch. This was before a hip-drop tackle forced him to limp off the field early in the first quarter. While on the sidelines receiving medical attention, he appeared to favor his ankle.

Cleveland Browns K Dustin Hopkins

The Browns' streak of unfortunate luck persisted as kicker Dustin Hopkins suffered an injury. This happened while he chased down Dameon Pierce during the Texans running back's 98-yard kick-return touchdown. Hopkins, after multiple visits to the medical tent, was ruled out.

Minnesota Vikings WR Jordan Addison

Adding to the Vikings' injury concerns, Jordan Addison managed only one catch against the Lions before exiting. Ruled out before halftime, his absence necessitated increased involvement from KJ Osborn alongside the recently returned Justin Jefferson.

Green Bay Packers WR Dontayvion Wicks

Dontayvion Wicks took the field in the absence of injured wide receivers Christian Watson and Jayden Reed. He made a significant impact for Green Bay with a touchdown catch, contributing to a lead at halftime. However, his promising start was cut short as he was ruled out after leaving just before halftime.

Houston Texans S Jimmie Ward

Jimmie Ward's participation in the game against the Browns was limited to an abbreviated first half. This led to his eventual ruling out. The Houston defense, already grappling with multiple secondary injuries, faced further challenges with Ward's absence and the ailing cornerback Steven Nelson.

Jacksonville Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence

Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson disclosed that Trevor Lawrence is dealing with an AC joint sprain in his right shoulder. There were no promises about Lawrence's availability for the upcoming Week 17 game. Pederson also expressed uncertainty about the quarterback's ability to practice on Wednesday. In the event Lawrence cannot play, CJ Beathard is poised for the Week 17 start. The Jaguars have also signed Matt Barkley from the Giants' practice squad to bolster the quarterback position.

Kansas City Chiefs RB Jerick McKinnon

The Chiefs placed running back Jerick McKinnon on Injured Reserve due to a groin injury. This will sideline him for the remainder of the regular season. The Chiefs' backfield down the stretch will be led by Isiah Pacheco and Clyde Edwards-Helaire. La'Mical Perine will have a reserve role.

Denver Broncos WR Courtland Sutton

Following the Broncos' loss to the Patriots, head coach Sean Payton confirmed that Courtland Sutton is now in concussion protocol. Sutton left the game early in the first half. He failed to return and finished with zero catches on one target over nine snaps. The wide receiver now has six days to potentially clear the concussion protocol before the Broncos' Week 17 matchup against the Chargers.

Courtland Sutton leaves Denver Broncos game with head injury https://t.co/3d2A5fgG2O pic.twitter.com/b3w6xWRM2k — CBSColorado (@CBSNewsColorado) December 25, 2023

Other Notable Week 16 Injuries

Several other players suffered injuries in Week 16, including Cleveland Browns P Corey Bojorquez (leg), Atlanta Falcons OT Jake Matthews (knee), and Seattle Seahawks LB Jordyn Brooks (ankle). Also included are Houston Texans DE Jonathan Greenard (ankle) and Chicago Bears tight end Cole Kmet (knee).

Looking Ahead

These injuries have far-reaching consequences for their respective teams, as they will need to adjust their game plans and strategies to accommodate the absences of these key players. The NFL's Week 16 schedule is packed with exciting matchups, but the looming question remains who will step up in the absence of these injured stars?