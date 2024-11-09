The Miami Dolphins are staring down the barrel of a must-win contest in Week 10 when they take on the Los Angeles Rams, but they could end up being forced to play without superstar wide receiver Tyreek Hill. And based on the latest update from head coach Mike McDaniel, his status appears to be up in the air for this contest.

Hill suddenly popped up on the injury report on Friday afternoon when he missed practice for the Dolphins with a wrist injury. McDaniel said that Hill's injury was “heating up,” which prompted the team to give him the day off. Beyond that, the team's head coach didn't exactly offer a definitive update on what his status is trending towards being for their clash with the Rams, which will only make fans more worried.

Via Cameron Wolfe:

“Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill is dealing with a wrist injury that is ‘heating up' and has forced him to miss practice time. HC Mike McDaniel told local reporters ‘if his body lets him, we’ll see' so there is some uncertainty on Tyreek’s availability for Monday vs. Rams.

Mike McDaniel, Dolphins hoping Tyreek Hill can suit up vs. Rams

Being without Hill would be a pretty massive blow for the Dolphins, as he's managed to be their best pass catcher this season, despite their offensive inadequacies. Hill has racked up 34 receptions for 446 yards and a touchdown, despite the fact he's played more than half of his snaps without Tua Tagovailoa under center throwing him passes.

The good news is that Miami is playing on Monday Night Football, so that gives Hill an extra day to get himself ready to go for this game. McDaniel's update doesn't sound all that encouraging, though, and all eyes will be on the speedy wide receiver to see if he can end up getting himself on the field for this incredibly important contest.