The Miami Dolphins will be facing the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football, but there's now a question if their star wide receiver will be available. Tyreek Hill didn't practice because of an injury, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

“Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill was added to the injury report and didn't practice today because of a wrist injury,” Pelissero tweeted on X, formerly Twitter.

The Dolphins have been dealing with injuries all season, most specifically to their offensive players. The Dolphins have other options at receiver if Hill isn't able to go, but the hope is that it was more a caution thing to sit him.

Injuries have been story of the season for Dolphins

This isn't the first injury that Tyreek Hill has dealt with this season, as about a week ago, he was managing a foot injury. He's still been able to play, but it's hard to know how these injuries are affecting the players when they're out on the field. Jaylen Waddle has been banged up as well, but he's been able to play. Odell Beckham missed the beginning of the season recovering from injury, but he's been able to play since returning.

The Dolphins lost wide receiver and punt returner Braxton Berrios for the rest of the season due to a torn ACL, and Tyler Huntley had a shoulder injury while Tua Tagovailoa was sidelined.

In the second half of the season, there's no doubt that the Dolphins want to go on a run, but they have to try and stay healthy. Hill is a big part of what they do on offense, and he opens up the field for a lot of other players on the team with his speed. It will be interesting to see if he'll be available when it's time to suit up on Monday night.