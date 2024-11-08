ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NFL season continues with a Week 10 matchup between the Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Rams. It is time to continue our NFL odds series with a Dolphins-Rams prediction and pick.

The Week 10 Monday Night Football clash between the Dolphins and Rams promises to be an intriguing battle. Miami's high-powered offense, led by Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill, will test the Rams' 26th-ranked pass defense. However, Los Angeles enters on a two-game win streak, with Matthew Stafford finding his rhythm. The key matchup will be the Dolphins' struggling run defense against a resurgent Rams ground game. Miami desperately needs a win to snap their three-game skid, while the Rams aim to climb above .500. Watch for Jalen Ramsey facing his former team and the battle between Cooper Kupp, Puka Nacua, and the Dolphins' secondary. This game could come down to which defense makes crucial stops in the fourth quarter.

Dolphins-Rams Last Game – Matchup History

The last encounter between the Dolphins and Rams took place on November 1, 2020, in Miami Gardens, with the Dolphins emerging victorious 28-17. In that game, Miami's defense dominated, forcing four turnovers from then-Rams quarterback Jared Goff, including two interceptions and two fumbles. The Dolphins' blitz-heavy defensive scheme, orchestrated by then-head coach Brian Flores, proved too much for the Rams to handle. This victory extended Miami's historical dominance over Los Angeles, pushing their all-time series lead to 12-2. The game highlighted the Rams' struggles against the Dolphins, as it marked their fifth consecutive loss to Miami dating back to 2004. This matchup showcased the Dolphins' ability to disrupt the Rams' offensive rhythm and capitalize on turnovers.

Overall Series: Miami Dolphins (12) – Los Angeles Rams (2)

Here are the Dolphins-Rams NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Dolphins-Rams Odds

Miami Dolphins: +1.5 (-118)

Moneyline: -104

Los Angeles Rams: -1.5 (-104)

Moneyline: -116

Over: 50.5 (-105)

Under: 50.5 (-115)

How to Watch Dolphins vs. Rams

Time: 8:15 PM ET/5:15 PM PT

TV: ESPN, ESPN 2

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Dolphins Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Miami Dolphins have the edge to defeat the Los Angeles Rams in their Week 10 matchup, primarily due to their explosive offensive capabilities. With Tua Tagovailoa back under center, the Dolphins have shown significant improvement, averaging 5.9 yards per play when he plays, ranking them among the top offenses in the league. The Rams' secondary has struggled, sitting 26th in pass defense DVOA, which bodes well for Miami's dynamic receiving duo of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. If the Dolphins can exploit this weakness early, it could set the tone for a high-scoring affair.

Defensively, Miami's ability to limit big plays will be crucial. The Dolphins have demonstrated resilience against strong offenses, and with a healthy roster, they can apply pressure on Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford. If Miami's front seven can disrupt Stafford's rhythm and force turnovers, they will capitalize on their opportunities. Overall, the combination of a revitalized offense and an opportunistic defense positions the Dolphins for a much-needed victory against the Rams.

Why The Rams Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Los Angeles Rams are poised to defeat the Miami Dolphins in their Week 10 matchup, primarily due to their recent momentum and home-field advantage. Coming off an emotional overtime victory against the Seattle Seahawks, the Rams have found their rhythm, especially on offense. With both Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua healthy, they present a formidable receiving corps that can exploit Miami’s struggling secondary. The Rams’ ability to establish the run game will be crucial, as they aim to control the clock and keep Tua Tagovailoa off the field.

Defensively, the Rams have turned a corner since their Week 6 bye, ranking fourth in points allowed per drive. Their pass rush, led by Jared Verse, is generating the highest pressure rate in the league, which could disrupt Tagovailoa's timing and limit big plays. With Miami’s defense ranking among the worst in stopping the run and generating turnovers, the Rams can capitalize on these weaknesses to secure a vital victory at SoFi Stadium.

Final Dolphins-Rams Prediction & Pick

In the Week 10 matchup, the Los Angeles Rams (-1.5) are favored to beat the Miami Dolphins (+1.5) due to their recent resurgence and home-field advantage. The Rams have won three straight games, showcasing a balanced offensive attack with both Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua healthy. Their defense has also improved significantly since the bye week, ranking among the top units in limiting opponent efficiency. This momentum will be crucial as they face a Dolphins team struggling to find consistency, having lost three consecutive games.

While Miami's offense has shown flashes of potential with Tua Tagovailoa back, they remain vulnerable defensively and have struggled against quality opponents. The Rams’ ability to control the game through a potent passing attack and an opportunistic defense will likely prove decisive. Expect Los Angeles to extend their winning streak at home, capitalizing on Miami's defensive weaknesses to secure a narrow victory in this pivotal matchup.

Final Dolphins-Rams Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Rams -1.5 (-104), Over 50.5 (-105)