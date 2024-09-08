Before Sunday’s win over Jacksonville, wide receiver Tyreek Hill and defensive tackle Calais Campbell were detained by police. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said his team’s resilience after the incident made him proud, according to a post on X by Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post.

“Really just happy about the way our team came together when teammates were in need,” McDaniel said. “I’m proud of the guys jumping in and trying to help a teammate, all the support.”

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel happy players bounced back

“They were all pretty rattled,” said McDaniel, whose team got a late field goal for a 20-17 victory over Jacksonville.

Multiple Dolphins players were detained by Miami-Dade Police Department officers. Hill said the stop came because of alleged speeding, about three hours before kickoff. ESPN’s Jeff Darlington said officers placed Hill in handcuffs because of a verbal altercation. Darlington also said Hill received a citation for reckless driving.

Hill said he’s still trying to figure out exactly what happened.

“I still don't know,” he said after the game. “But I do want to use this platform to say, ‘What if I wasn't Tyreek Hill?' Worst-case scenario, you know? Everybody has bad apples in every situation, but I want to be able to use this platform to figure out a way to flip this and make it a positive on my end and Miami-Dade and do something positive for the community.”

Hill said he didn’t want to make it into a race issue.

“It's hard,” Hill added. “I don't want to bring race into it, but sometimes it gets kind of iffy when you do. What if I wasn't Tyreek Hill? Lord knows what those guys would have done. I just wanted to make sure I was doing what my uncle always told me to do whenever you're in a situation like that — put your hands on the steering wheel and just listen.”

Hill celebrated his 80-yard touchdown Sunday by reenacting his pregame detainment. Dolphins teammate Jaylen Waddle held Hill's hands behind his back as if he was in handcuffs.

What did Calais Campbell say about the situation?

According to ESPN, Campbell and Dolphins tight end Jonnu Smith stopped to offer support for Hill and deescalate the situation, leading to Campbell's detainment.

“Disobeying a direct order,” Campbell said when asked why officers told him he was being detained. “He said I was too close to the scene and then I think he said something about me not moving my car in time, I don't know. He told me I wasn't being arrested but he cited me for being detained and then released.”