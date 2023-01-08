By Steve Silverman · 2 min read

Head coach Mike McDaniel and the Miami Dolphins may have had a difficult stretch to close the season, but they made it pay off by clinching the No. 7 spot in the AFC playoff structure with their 11-6 victory over the New York Jets in the final game of the season.

The Dolphins had lost their previous 5 games, but they earned the 5-point win over the Jets when Jason Sanders kicked the go-ahead 50-yard field goal with 18 seconds remaining. The final play of the game was ruled a safety for the Dolphins when Garrett Wilson of the Jets recovered a late pitch in the New York end zone.

McDaniel was more relieved than celebratory when the game came to an end. “You don’t want it to be this hard through the game and through this season,” McDaniel said.

By virtue of the victory, the Dolphins will play the No. 2 seed Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card round of the AFC playoffs. The Bills clinched that position by beating the New England Patriots 35-23 in Buffalo.

The Dolphins split their two games with the Bills during the regular season. Miami won the Week 3 game at home by a 21-19 margin, but the Dolphins dropped a 32-29 decision in Week 15 at Buffalo.

Skylar Thompson was under center for the Dolphins as injuries prevented Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater from playing. Thompson completed 20 of 31 passes for 152 yards, and while he did not have a TD pass, he did not throw any interceptions.

“Nobody was telling me that I had to be a hero,’ Thompson said. “It may not have been pretty, but we got the job done.”