What a mess Tyreek Hill has made of his career. Just a handful of months after proclaiming himself the best player in the NFL, Hill said he wanted out of playing with the Miami Dolphins and drew comparisons to Antonio Brown. If the Dolphins acquiesce, here are three destinations to fulfill the trade request.

First, let’s paint the picture. Hill began the season boasting he deserved to be called the best player in the NFL. Remember this now-infamous comment on Up & Adams.

“Yeah, for sure!” Hill said. “I'm him. I'm him.”

Hill bragged about how he’s better than Patrick Mahomes. Now it looks like a not-so-funny joke from Hill, who posted one of the worst years of his career while Mahomes led the Chiefs to the AFC’s top seed.

Capping things off, Hill quit on his team. He reportedly refused to play out the game versus the Jets in the 32–20.

WR Tyreek Hill would be massive upgrade for Commanders

Assuming any team would feel it could trust Hill, the Washington Commanders might be at the top of the list for biggest need. Hill would get a chance to play with a rising star, like he did with Mahomes in Kansas City.

Commanders rookie QB Jayden Daniels has made things happen with Terry McLaurin and a rag-tag bag of misfits this season. What could Daniels accomplish with his strong arm and the cat-quick skills and speed of Hill.

But it may not be as easy as a simple trade. Hill signed with the Dolphins before the 2024 season, and is still under a big contract with the team through the 2026 season. It averages out to $30 million per year. That’s a huge chuck of change for an aging wide receiver. Hill has been a big dog, but he’ll turn 31 in March. Does he have two more big seasons under his belt?

The Commanders made the playoffs ahead of schedule with a 12-5 finish in 2024. This will whet the appetites of the fan base, and expectations will rise in 2025. They may not only want a player like Hill. They need that type of player. Also, the Commanders have the third-most projected cap space for 2025. That means they could afford Hill.

Would Tyreek Hill return to the Chiefs?

He would have to swallow his pride after announcing he’s better than the team’s star quarterback. Another potential stumbling block is whether the Chiefs can stay on their perch. The NFL has long been know to stand for “Not For Long.” It seems unlikely the Chiefs could stay right at the top of the league for a fourth straight year after mortgaging some of the future for a run at this year’s potential three-peat.

Also, the Chiefs have a limited cap space. They might not be able to afford Hill.

What about the Los Angeles Chargers?

Hill might be the perfect pairing for rookie wide receiver Ladd McConkey. That could be a nightmare for NFL secondaries with those two guys running free. Also, Justin Herbert is one of the game’s best young talents. This is the type of move that might lift the Chargers above the Chiefs in the competitive AFC West.

The Green Bay Packers might provide best path

If Hill is serious about getting back to the Super Bowl, the Packers may offer him a clean path. Green Bay has a young roster and some NFL observers tabbed them as a good bet to make a run this year.

Adding a dynamic weapon like Hill to the mix could put the Packers over the top in 2025.

What about the Miami Dolphins?

It seems unlikely Hill will be able to mend fences with the Dolphins. He doesn’t have a long history with the team, and it’s tough to overcome quitting on a team. Comments by Mike McDaniel on FinsXZtra suggested Hill didn’t give his all for the team.

“I was informed that he was unavailable right before a drive,” McDaniel said. “I was not informed that it was a new injury. You know, I think at that point in time my focus was on the players. I didn’t take time to go figure more into that. There was guys on the field that were competing. We were trying to win a game. My focus was there.”

McDaniel said he wouldn’t dive into comments made by Hill in the heat of the moment, according to nypost.com.

“I’m not going to (put) too much weight on second-hand, postgame disappointment statements,” McDaniel said. “We will see how (the) next couple days progress in convos with him and I.”

Hill suggested McDaniel took him out of the game.

“Right — you know so, coach kind of pulled me out,” Hill said, before changing course a bit when asked if McDaniel pulled him out of the game because of his injured wrist. “Just one of those issues, man, that like you know, you look up at the scoreboard, Chiefs are down [to the Broncos] and it’s like, OK.”