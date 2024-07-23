The Miami Dolphins are reportedly placing Odell Beckham Jr. on the PUP list ahead of training camp, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Beckham joined the Dolphins this past offseason but his start in training camp will be delayed.

Pelissero reports that Beckham is “working through minor things.” It appears that the Dolphins are simply proceeding with caution and that the veteran receiver is not dealing with anything too serious.

Odell Beckham Jr. preparing for first season with Dolphins

Beckham signed with the Dolphins following a respectable 2023 campaign with the Baltimore Ravens. Miami is certainly hopeful that Beckham and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa can quickly develop chemistry with one another.

Beckham recorded three touchdowns, 565 yards and 35 receptions across 14 games played during the '23 campaign. The 31-year-old three-time Pro Bowler may not be the same caliber of superstar he once was, but Beckham is still more than capable of positively impacting an offense.

Miami features a dynamic offensive attack. They feature no shortage of speed on the roster which places added pressure on opposing defenses. The Dolphins can run the ball well but the passing game is also strong.

Beckham will have an opportunity to play a big role as long as he is able to stay healthy in 2024.

Miami's 2024 expectations

The Dolphins clinched a postseason spot after finishing with an 11-6 record in 2023. They did not play up to their expectations in the postseason, though. Miami is building an intriguing roster nonetheless.

The Dolphins' future is bright. They are hoping to see an improved defensive attack during the upcoming campaign. If the defense takes a step forward, Miami's offense will handle the rest. It is an exciting time for Dolphins fans as training camp is set to get underway.

Odell Beckham Jr.'s injury status will be worth closely monitoring moving forward.