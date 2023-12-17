Good news for the Dolphins and De'Von Achane on Sunday.

As the Miami Dolphins got ready to play the New York Jets in Week 15, they got a mixed bag of final decisions on the injury front. The Tyreek Hill injury update put the superstar wide receiver out for the game. However, the De’Von Achane injury update was much better, making the dynamic rookie running back a go for this key AFC East matchup.

“Sources: #Dolphins star WR Tyreek Hill (ankle) is inactive today. He tried to go, but it wasn't to be. RB De’Von Achane is active,” NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported on Sunday.

Not having Hill, who leads the league in receiving yards, receiving touchdowns, and receiving yards per game is a huge problem for the Dolphins, whose offense has looked a lot different when Hill is not in the game. However, having Achane could be the dynamic piece the team needs to tweak what it does a bit.

Achane, a third-round pick out of Texas A&M, has only played in seven games this season but he’s been incredible when he’s played. The rookie RB has 63 carries for 581 yards (9.2 yards per attempt), and seven rushing touchdowns. He also has 18 catches for 125 yards and two receiving touchdowns.

While the Tyreek Hill injury update may be a blow to the Dolphins' offense against the Jets in Week 15, the positive De’Von Ahcane injury update could make up for that and help the team pick up a much-needed W as they fight to maintain their two-game lead in the East over the Buffalo Bills.

Winning now and maintaining that cushion is crucial for the Dolphins as they play the Bills in Week 18.