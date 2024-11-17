The Miami Dolphins are desperately trying to go on a run down the back half of this season and sneak into the playoffs. That journey continues with Sunday's matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders, where the Dolphins need a win to keep pace in the AFC Wild Card race.

During the game, the Dolphins' running game took a big hit when running back Raheem Mostert went down with a hip injury. He is currently questionable to return, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media.

“Dolphins RB Raheem Mostert (hip) is questionable to return vs. the Raiders,” Rapoport reported on X, formerly Twitter.

Mostert only carried the ball twice before leaving the game, gaining two yards on those runs.

If he is unable to return, the Dolphins will miss Mostert as someone who can take some pressure of of Devon Achane in the Dolphins' backfield as the speedy fantasy star is handling a massive workload in both the running and receiving game.

Entering Sunday, Mostert had just 214 yards on 55 carries with a pair of touchdowns in six games. He had a huge year for the Dolphins last year, eclipsing 1,000 yards on the ground for the first time in his career and scoring 18 rushing touchdowns.

The Dolphins got their season back on the right track in Week 10 with a big win on Monday Night Football against the Los Angeles Rams. That got Mike McDaniel and company back to 3-6 on the year, but they still have a long way to go to make a playoff push. The Dolphins probably need to get to at last nine or 10 wins to make a real wild card push, so they need to start a long winning streak.

The schedule is manageable for the Dolphins. After this clash with the Raiders, the Dolphins will get another crack at the New England Patriots. They also have two games against the New York Jets and one against the Cleveland Browns down the stretch of the season, so a big run might not be as unlikely as it seems.