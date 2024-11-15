The Miami Dolphins are hanging on by a thread as they approach the final stretch of the regular season. Miami is 3-6 heading into Week 11 and they feel like a team that is one loss away from a failed season. The Dolphins are firmly on the outside of the AFC playoff picture and need to play perfectly down the stretch for a chance to sneak in as a wild card team. That won't be easy as injuries continue to pile up.

Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey injured his knee in practice on Friday according to head coach Mike McDaniel.

“Something that came up during practice,” McDaniel said. “We’ll see how it plays out today. Either way, I don’t rule out warriors like he is. An integral part of our team. I know that he’ll do what he is able to do today. We’ll be optimistic for the game knowing that if he doesn’t play it’s because he can’t.”

Despite the injury, Ramsey has not been ruled out for Miami's Week 11 game against Las Vegas.

If the Dolphins have to play without Ramsey, their secondary would become a serious liability. Kendall Fuller is already slated to miss Week 11 with a concussion. That means Kader Kohou and Siran Neal would become Miami's top cornerbacks if Ramsey misses the game.

Miami is hoping that Ramsey heals up ASAP otherwise their chances of staying alive in the AFC will become all the more difficult.

Tyreek Hill playing through injury as Dolphins fight to keep playoff hopes alive

Jalen Ramsey is not the only important Dolphins player who is battling through injury.

Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill is dealing with a wrist injury. Hill has considered surgery in recent weeks, but the procedure would end his 2024 season.

Hill plans to play through the pain and do everything he can to help get the Dolphins back into the playoffs.

“At the end of the day, I just got to suck it up and just deal with the pain,” he told ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques. “It's going to get worse the more I play, but I got to [gut] it out for my team. I'm here, I'm locked in no matter what, no matter how I feel. So even if I've got to cut my wrist off, I'm still out there because I love the game of football.”

Hill slammed the door on the possibility of having surgery during the regular season.

“Surgery was brought up and it was talked about whenever I talked to a few of the doctors,” Hill said. “But it's my call at the end of the day, and my call is to stay out on the field.”

Hopefully Hill does not further aggravate his injury by playing through the pain.