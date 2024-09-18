The Miami Dolphins are in rough shape to start the 2024 season. Miami started the season 1-1, but they've lost their QB Tua Tagovailoa for an unknown amount of time with a scary concussion injury. The future looks dark right now, but one former NFL linebacker believes the Dolphins got a steal in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Shawne Merriman spoke about first-round pick Chop Robinson on All Facts No Brakes with Keyshawn Johnson.

“I like Chop Robinson down there in Miami, out of Penn State. I said this before I think on the defensive side of the ball I think that he was a steal in the draft, and I know he went early but I think he still was a steal,” Merriman said. “He's a top 5 guy this if this draft wasn't so loaded in the skill positions, the quarterback position, and so many teams needing other positions early on he would have went in the top 5.”

Merriman is definitely on to something about the mixture of talent in the 2024 NFL Draft. The first defensive player went off the board at 15th overall, with the Colts selecting Laiatu Latu.

The Dolphins drafted Chop Robinson with the 21st overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Chop Robinson comes from a long line of Penn State linebackers. Current NFL linebackers who were once Nittany Lions include Micah Parsons, Adisa Isaac, and Odafe Oweh.

“This is a dude in that defense down there that you can line up on both sides. Left and right you can Blitz him down the middle. On the opposite of the other outside linebacker pass rusher Phillips. And I had Sean Phillips that I played with and with the Chargers and you need a guy on the opposite side. But I got Chop man winning Defensive Rookie of the Year. I don't see anybody else that's going to step up and do it.

Could Dolphins rookie Chop Robinson win Defensive Rookie of the Year?

Robinson is off to a slow start if he plans on winning Defensive Rookie of the Year. In Week 1, Robinson only saw 16 snaps on defense and recorded no tackles. In Week 2 he had two tackles.

When looking at betting markets, Robinson also doesn't have a great chance. His odds of winning Defensive Rookie of the Year are +1800. Meanwhile, other rookies like Jared Verse (+300) and Dallas Turner (+500) have much better odds. These rookies have also been much more effective through two weeks.

Robinson could get his numbers up if he could earn a spot in the starting lineup. He is currently behind Quinton Bell at strong-side linebacker for the Dolphins. This is something that could change as Robinson becomes more integrated into Miami's defense. That being said, you would expect a potential Defensive Rookie of the Year candidate to earn a spot on the starting lineup coming out of training camp.

Even if Chop Robinson does not have an elite rookie season, it seems clear that the Dolphins got a really good player to build around.