As the Miami Dolphins prepare for their Week 2 matchup against the New England Patriots, wide receiver Tyreek Hill made clear his frustration with the team’s lack of recent deep ball success.

The Dolphins are coming off a 33-8 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1, a game in which their offense never found rhythm. Hill finished with four catches on six targets for 40 yards, while quarterback Tua Tagovailoa struggled to connect downfield. The performance extended a dry spell that has seen Hill go more than a year without a reception of 30 or more yards.

Asked about the drought by Omar Kelly of The Miami Herald, Hill responded candidly.

“You trying to piss me off today,” Hill said with a laugh when told he hadn’t caught a pass over 30 yards in the past year.

Tyree Hill urges patience as Dolphins’ offense sputters in Week 1 loss vs. Colts

When pressed on whether the lack of explosive plays reflected more on his opportunities or Tagovailoa’s throws, Hill remained diplomatic.

“I don’t know bruh, I don’t know. Like, I say, I’m just grateful to be here bruh. I love my job bruh,” Hill said. “It will come, it’s gonna come. I feel like this week we’ve got a great opportunity to go out there, make some plays and move past last week and… I don’t know, man. It will come sometime, I hope.”

Miami’s offense faltered against Indianapolis from the start. Tagovailoa finished with 114 passing yards on 14-of-23 attempts, recording one touchdown alongside two interceptions and a lost fumble. He posted a passer rating of 51.7, a stark drop from his typical efficiency when the Dolphins’ offense thrives on explosive gains. The lack of deep connections to Hill underscored those struggles.

The Dolphins entered the new season looking to rebound from a disappointing 2024 campaign in which they finished 8-9 and missed the playoffs. Tagovailoa’s absence for six games last year due to injury played a central role in Miami’s inconsistency, as the offense failed to sustain momentum without its starting quarterback. Hill still posted strong numbers, but the downfield element that once defined Miami’s attack was less prominent.

Dolphins look to reignite deep game as they face Patriots in Week 2

Head coach Mike McDaniel has emphasized balance in Miami’s offensive approach, with the running game expected to complement the passing attack. But the spotlight remains on Tagovailoa and Hill to rekindle their chemistry and reignite the deep passing game that defined the Dolphins’ early success in 2022 and 2023.

For Hill, Week 2 presents both an opportunity and a challenge. The Patriots defense, now under the leadership of first-year head coach Mike Vrabel, remains disciplined and experienced. Slowing Hill has been a priority for New England in past meetings, forcing Miami to diversify its offensive approach.

Despite the early setback, Hill reiterated his confidence that the deep ball will return in time. The Dolphins will rely on him to set the tone as they attempt to avoid an 0-2 start and reassert themselves in the AFC East race.

Miami hosts New England on Sunday, Sept. 14, at 1:00 p.m. ET on CBS in its home opener at Hard Rock Stadium. The Patriots also enter the matchup 0-1 following a 20-13 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders in their opener.