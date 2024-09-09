Before the Miami Dolphins faced the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, wide receiver Tyreek Hill was put in handcuffs outside of Hard Rock Stadium. Shortly after the situation, Hill's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, said that he was detained by police for a driving violation. As the video of Hill being in handcuffs made its rounds on social media, many people shared their thoughts, and one of those people was ESPN's Stephen A. Smith.

In a tweet, Smith compared Hill being detained to golf player Scottie Scheffler's arrest earlier this year before the second round of the PGA Championship. Scheffler was arrested for driving past an officer who was directing traffic.

“This story with the police involving @cheetah ain’t going away d—–. Traffic violation? Fine. But WTH was he face down in cuffs, stood up, then the other officer runs over behind him and forces him to the ground again??? H— No! Excessive! Wrong! Again, this ain’t going away,” Smith tweeted.

“Look for yourself. This is b.s. Totally unnecessary. And btw…., I know the Scottie Scheffler incident was in Georgia — not Florida — and he was arrested, detained, booked,” Smith continued. “I also know we don’t know all the details, blah….blah…..blah! But he wasn’t faced down on the ground in cuffs? Then forcibly sat down again by officers a second time. Nah! This story isn’t going away — and it doesn’t need to.”

Tyreek Hill, Dolphins players comment on police incident

After the Miami Dolphins win against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Tyreek Hill was asked about being detained prior to the game.

“Right now, I'm still trying to put it all together…I still don't know what happened,” Hill said. “But I do want to use this platform to say, ‘What if I wasn't Tyreek Hill?' Worst-case scenario, you know? … Everybody has bad apples in every situation, but I want to be able to use this platform to figure out a way to flip this and make it a positive on my end and Miami-Dade and do something positive for the community.

“It's hard. I don't want to bring race into it, but sometimes it gets kind of iffy when you do. What if I wasn't Tyreek Hill? Lord knows what those guys would have done. I just wanted to make sure I was doing what my uncle always told me to do whenever you're in a situation like that — put your hands on the steering wheel and just listen.”

One of the officers who was a part of the incident was placed on administrative duties while the investigation was being conducted. Calais Campbell, who was also detained, said that it made sense the officer was placed on administrative duties.

Hill responded to being detained in a big way during the game. After scoring a touchdown on an 80-yard catch, Hill had a celebration where Jaylen Waddle acted as if he was handcuffing the wide receiver.