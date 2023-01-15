The Miami Dolphins have made it to the playoffs in their first season under Mike McDaniel. But with their quarterback situation looking rough following yet another concussion to Tua Tagovailoa, they don’t look likely to move on past the first round. Defeating the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card round will be very tough with Skylar Thompson leading the way. The good news is that Teddy Bridgewater is also expected to be available for the ‘Fins.

Bridgewater is listed as questionable but is excepted to be available as Thompson’s backup, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. The veteran QB suiting up despite a dislocated finger injury benefits the Dolphins, though perhaps not enough to make any real impact.

In five appearances (including two stats) this season, Bridgewater has compiled 683 passing yards, a 62.0 completion percentage, four passing touchdowns and four interceptions. Thompson hasn’t been any better (534 passing yards, 57.1 completion percentage, one touchdown) but still draws the start for the Dolphins in their first playoff game since 2017. Miami’s explosive offense hasn’t looked nearly the same with those two compared to Tagovailoa.

The Dolphins are more hopeful for 2023 as they plan to bring Tagovailoa back as the starter. He could reportedly make his playoff debut next weekend if Thompson and/or Bridgewater can hold off the Bills but that seems unlikely. Buffalo is stacked up and down the roster and shouldn’t have a hard time slowing down the Dolphins’ offense.