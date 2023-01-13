The Buffalo Bills are set to take on the Miami Dolphins in the NFL Playoffs during the Wild Card Round. Ahead of Sunday’s clash, we’re going to dive into some Bills bold predictions for their playoff opener vs. the Dolphins.

Buffalo finished the regular season with a 13-3 record and clinched the AFC East. Notably, the team won its last seven games of the year, including a 32-29 victory over the Dolphins in Week 15. Most recently, the Bills defeated the playoff-hopeful New England Patriots 35-23, a game highlighted by the tributes to Damar Hamlin, Buffalo’s safety who suffered cardiac arrest on the field the week before. The Bills ended up with the No. 2 seed in the conference, just below the Kansas City Chiefs, after their Week 17 game was canceled due to the Hamlin situation.

On the other hand, Miami seriously struggled in the second half of the season. The Dolphins had a five-game losing streak before winning 11-6 versus the New York Jets to claim the No. 7 spot in the AFC standings.

While this might sound like a one-sided contest, a win-or-go-home situation can always bring some surprises.

With that being said, here are some bold Bills predictions vs. the Dolphins in the AFC Wild Card Round of the NFL Playoffs on Sunday, Jan. 15.

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

3. Buffalo holds Miami under 200 passing yards

Something that certainly affected the Dolphins’ season was Tua Tagovailoa’s health. The quarterback dealt with multiple concussions this season, which ultimately cost him four games, including each of the last two weeks.

The former Alabama Crimson Tide star had a career year with a 64.8 percent completion rate for 3,548 yards and 25 touchdowns with eight picks. Unfortunately for Miami fans, head coach Mike McDaniel has ruled Tagovailoa out of the game on Sunday, as he’s still in concussion protocol following his Week 16 head injury.

That leaves rookie Skylar Thompson as the starter, with Teddy Bridgewater still on the mend while dealing with a hand injury. Thompson, a seventh-round selection in 2022, appeared in seven games this season, going 1-1 when starting, including the Week 18 victory over the Jets. He completed 57.1 percent of his pass attempts in the regular season for 534 yards with one score and three picks.

Against the Bills, Thompson should have the biggest challenge of his career. In the regular season, Buffalo recorded 17 interceptions, good for fourth in the NFL. Its defense also registered 40 sacks and held opponents to a completion rate of 63.5 percent.

The bold prediction is that Buffalo will give Thompson an incredibly hard time, holding him to fewer than 200 passing yards once again.

2. Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs connect for 100+ yards, TD

If the Dolphins have many questions surrounding their passing game, the same cannot be said about the Bills. They finished in the top 10 in the league with 4,291 yards and 35 touchdowns. The latter tied for second-best in the regular season.

Josh Allen’s brilliance can largely be thanked for this. The quarterback earned his second selection to the Pro Bowl and is in contention for the MVP trophy thanks to his performances. He completed 63.3 percent of his pass attempts for 4,283 yards and 35 touchdowns against 14 interceptions. He also added 762 rushing yards for seven scores.

Every great quarterback needs a great receiver. Luckily for Allen, he has a Pro Bowler to target. Stefon Diggs wrapped up the year with 108 catches for 1,429 yards and 11 touchdowns. The Maryland product finished in the top five for all those receiving categories.

Diggs also had seven 100-yard performances, including a sequence of three consecutive games. His season-high mark of 148 yards came against both the Tennessee Titans and Kansas City Chiefs.

Due to how well both Allen and Diggs have played this season, it’s not hard to envision their strong connection continuing in the playoffs. The bold prediction is that they will connect for 100-plus yards and at least one touchdown in the Wild Card Round.

1. Bills blow out the Dolphins

According to FanDuel, Buffalo is the clear favorite to win this matchup. The spread is currently -13.5, the largest among all Wild Card contests.

At the end of the day, it’s difficult to bet against the Bills. They have consistently been one of the best teams in the NFL and are on a hot streak. On the other hand, the Dolphins had a tough final stretch in the regular season, largely due to the injury to Tua Tagovailoa.

Additionally, the Bills will be playing at home with their relentless fans on their side. A rookie quarterback such as Thompson probably will have some nerves, and those hostile conditions will only make things more difficult. Also, while it won’t be as cold as it was in prior weeks, the temperature should still affect Miami. The weather forecast currently says that the temperature in Buffalo on Sunday afternoon should be in the low 30s, which should benefit a Bills team more accustomed to playing in colder conditions.

All things considered, the bold Bills prediction is that Buffalo will not only win, but should blow Miami out. Expect a double-digit victory, and do not be surprised if this becomes a 20-point game in favor of the Bills.