It’s obviously not ideal that the Miami Dolphins have been forced to name a seventh-round rookie as their starting quarterback for Sunday’s playoff game against the Buffalo Bills. The good news? At least now there’s a better chance Skylar Thompson will have the pass protection needed to pull off a major upset.

Pro Bowl left tackle Terron Armstead is officially active for the Wild Card round despite missing multiple practices this week with toe, pectoral, knee and hip issues. He was able to play a limited role in Friday’s practice, sparking optimism the 31-year-old would suit up against Buffalo.

Armstrong’s presence would go a long way toward stabilizing Miami’s offensive line for the franchise’s first playoff game since 2016.

Starting right tackle Brandon Shell and backup tackle Kendall Lamm are out with injuries, leaving the Dolphins thin up front regardless of Armstrong’s snap-by-snap availability. If he starts, expect coach Mike McDaniel to go with Greg Little, Robert Hunt or Geron Christian on the other side, with Little—who filled in for Armstrong during last’s regular season finale—likely having a leg up on his teammates.

Armstead was named to his fourth Pro Bowl this season after missing out on the honor in 2021. He made three consecutive Pro Bowls from 2018 to 2020, also garnering Second Team All-Pro honors in 2018.

Thompson started two games during the regular season, going 1-1, and appeared in five others in relief for injured starter Tua Tagovailoa. The former Kansas State Wildcats star threw for 534 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions while completing 57.1% of his throws as a rookie. Though veteran quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is active on Sunday, he’s backing up Thompson while dealing with a dislocated pinky finger.

The Dolphins and Bills kickoff at 10:00 a.m. (PT).