The Miami Dolphins are in a bit of a pickle right now regarding the quarterback position. With Tua Tagovailoa continuing to recover from his head injuries, the team is down to… Teddy Bridgewater and Skylar Thompson. With Bridgewater also nursing an injury, fans were wondering about the QB situation. Now, the Dolphins have announced their starting QB for the Wild Card Round: Skylar Thompson, per Ian Rapoport.

“#Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel tells reporters that QB Skylar Thompson is the starter vs. the #Bills.”

While Thompson is starting for the Dolphins, Teddy Bridgewater will continue to prepare in case of an “emergency”. These are dire straits for Miami, who will be facing one of the best defenses in the league AND a potent offense that can destroy them in more ways than one.

Mike McDaniel says Teddy Bridgewater has been "working relentlessly" as he's available as a backup in an emergency situation. — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) January 13, 2023

After starting the season off strong, the Dolphins have crashed back down to Earth. The injury to Tua Tagovailoa, as well as other members of their roster, hampered them significantly throughout the season. They barely made it to the playoffs, and now face a familiar foe in the Bills with their third-string QB Skylar Thompson.

Miami is considered the underdog for this game, and for good reason. The Bills came into the season as Super Bowl favorites. And while the Dolphins gave them a run for their money, Buffalo just completely dominated their way to a Wild Card match with them.

The Dolphins have lost their last two games against the Bills in the regular season. Can they somehow, someway, beat this juggernaut team with just their backup point guards.