The Miami Dolphins could be without offensive tackle Terron Armstead for their AFC wild-card game against the Buffalo Bills.

Armstead missed practice for the second consecutive day on Thursday due to his toe, pec, knee, and hip injuries. All eyes are now set on Friday and whether the veteran left tackle will receive the green light to feature in the team’s final practice session before the start of the AFC wild-card round.

Armstead was sidelined from the Dolphins’ last two regular season games due to his multiple injuries. In Miami’s Week 18 home win over the New York Jets, head coach Mike McDaniel called on Greg Little to fill in for Armstead at the left tackle position, and the versatile offensive lineman wound up taking part in all 65 of the team’s snaps on offense in the divisional matchup.

From McDaniel’s standpoint, he sees that the four-time Pro Bowler has been making promising progress from his nagging ailments.

“Progressing,” McDaniel said during a press conference on Wednesday. “I was talking to him today. It’s very frustrating when you’re not physically capable to play the game you love each and every week and go through that stuff. … Like most weeks, this week is no different. I expect him to be out there if he’s capable. And if he’s not, he’ll make the best decision for the team. That’s just kind of how he’s built.”

For Armstead, his first year in Miami has been quite a “battle.”

“I’m working,” Armstead said during a press conference on Wednesday. “I’m working around the clock to try to do everything I can. I’ve been dealing with quite a bit this season as you guys know.

“It’s been a battle. It’s been challenging, but I’m not wavering at all. I want nothing more than to be out there with my guys in Buffalo on Sunday. It is not anything I wouldn’t check off to do that, so if I’m able to be functional – for me, it’s not a pain thing. I can deal with any type of pain. It’s the function of the muscle and things around it. If it’ll hold up and I can go, I’m going.”

Armstead added that the foot injury he suffered in Week 1 is the one ailment that has bothered him the most. He could have opted to undergo surgery for his foot issue, but he decided against doing so, as he would have then been ruled out for the remainder of the campaign.

Overall, Armstead played in 13 games over the regular season for the Dolphins.