The Dolphins have made a big move regarding Terron Armstead ahead of their game in Germany against the Chiefs.

The Miami Dolphins will be taking on the Kansas City Chiefs early Sunday morning as they'll be playing the first NFL game ever in Germany. However, it sounds like Miami is receiving a major boost to the offense ahead of their highly anticipated matchup.

Star left tackle Terron Armstead has been out with injury for multiple weeks. But reports indicate the Dolphins have removed him off of IR, making him available for the contest against the Chiefs, per Adam Schefter at ESPN.

“Dolphins activated OT Terron Armstead off injured reserve and waived DT Brandon Pili.”

This is huge news for the Dolphins, as they get back one of the best offensive linemen in the league. Although their offense has been rolling on all cylinders, Miami just got even more dangerous on offense.

His return is perfect timing as well. We're midway through the season and he'll return for a big game against the Chiefs. Kansas City has a solid defense that attacks the opposing quarterbacks well.

Additionally, considering how many injury scares Tua Tagovailoa has suffered throughout his career, it's only a good thing to have the starting left tackle back in the lineup.

Armstead was originally placed on the IR after suffering a knee injury in Week 4 against the Buffalo Bills. The Dolphins lost that game 48-20.

The Dolphins have an opportunity to quiet the critics on Sunday. Throughout this season they've been able to win the games they should, but struggle against potential playoff contenders. With Terron Armstead back from injury, the Dolphins may have the offense prowess to take down the Chiefs.